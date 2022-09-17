Analysts Set Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA) PT at $15.33

Shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.60.

Separately, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Ayala Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.

Institutional Trading of Ayala Pharmaceuticals

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DLD Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ayala Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $148,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ayala Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, CSS LLC IL lifted its position in Ayala Pharmaceuticals by 98.7% during the second quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 64,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 31,878 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.43% of the company’s stock.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ AYLA opened at $1.39 on Friday. Ayala Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $14.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.19. The firm has a market cap of $20.53 million, a PE ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.25.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AYLA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.11. Ayala Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 131.63% and a negative net margin of 1,749.29%. On average, analysts anticipate that Ayala Pharmaceuticals will post -2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Ayala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Ayala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing and commercializing small molecule therapeutics for patients suffering from rare and aggressive cancers. The company's lead product candidate is AL101, a potent, selective, and injectable small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor (GSI) that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent/metastatic adenoid cystic carcinoma for patients bearing Notch-activating mutations.

