Analysts Set Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF) Price Target at $28.78

Ayr Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:AYRWF – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.78.

A number of research firms recently commented on AYRWF. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Ayr Wellness from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Echelon Wealth Partners reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Ayr Wellness from C$40.00 to C$30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ayr Wellness in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on Ayr Wellness from $6.75 to $4.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Ayr Wellness Trading Down 2.3 %

OTCMKTS:AYRWF opened at $3.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.19. Ayr Wellness has a 1 year low of $3.50 and a 1 year high of $26.93.

About Ayr Wellness

Ayr Wellness Inc, a vertically-integrated cannabis multi-state operator, cultivates, manufactures, and retails cannabis products and branded cannabis packaged goods. The company's cannabis and cannabis products include concentrates, edibles, and vaporizers. It also provides administrative, consulting, and operations support services to licensed cannabis companies.

