Analysts Set UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY) Price Target at $100.75

UCB SA (OTCMKTS:UCBJY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $100.75.

UCBJY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale cut their price target on UCB from €111.00 ($113.27) to €106.00 ($108.16) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on UCB from €122.00 ($124.49) to €120.00 ($122.45) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on UCB from €95.00 ($96.94) to €87.00 ($88.78) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

OTCMKTS:UCBJY opened at $34.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.69. UCB has a 52-week low of $34.06 and a 52-week high of $63.94.

UCB SA, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products and solutions for people with neurology and immunology diseases. The company's primary products include Cimzia for inflammatory TNF mediated diseases, as well as ankylosing spondylitis, axial spondyloarthritis, Crohn's disease, non-radiographic axial spondyloarthritis, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and rheumatoid arthritis; Vimpat, Keppra, and Briviact for epilepsy; Neupro for Parkinson's disease and restless legs syndrome; Nayzilam, a nasal spray rescue treatment for epilepsy seizure clusters; and Zyrtec and Xyzal for allergies.

