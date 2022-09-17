Anchor Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $29.14 Million (ANC)

Anchor Protocol (ANC) traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, Anchor Protocol has traded down 36.3% against the US dollar. One Anchor Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000539 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $37.77 million and approximately $29.14 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Gold Secured Currency (GSX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000089 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Volt Inu V2 (VOLT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00007442 BTC.

EgoPlatform (EGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001118 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00008745 BTC.

EGO (EGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000926 BTC.

VoltSwap (VOLT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000252 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Ratio Finance (RATIO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Profile

Anchor Protocol (ANC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2021. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,381,852 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Anchor Protocol’s official website is app.anchorprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Anchor Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC.ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol.ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Anchor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

