Anderson Hoagland & Co. Cuts Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,611 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $653,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 23,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.7% in the first quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $46.54 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.42 and a fifty-two week high of $54.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.63.

