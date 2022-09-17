Anderson Hoagland & Co. Has $9.24 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lessened its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 182,465 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $9,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 0.4% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 59,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,037,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 40,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 30,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:JMST opened at $50.40 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.39 and a 12 month high of $51.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.58.

