Anderson Hoagland & Co. Makes New $1.37 Million Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. acquired a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,371 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,000. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned about 0.07% of InMode at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nkcfo LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 291.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nkcfo LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of InMode by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 89,928 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,319,000 after purchasing an additional 33,275 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 634.6% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 32,809 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after purchasing an additional 28,343 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 124,038 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 88,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of InMode by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 89,064 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 5,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INMD stock opened at $31.19 on Friday. InMode Ltd. has a twelve month low of $20.60 and a twelve month high of $99.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 2.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.23.

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.08. InMode had a return on equity of 41.50% and a net margin of 42.66%. The business had revenue of $113.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet upgraded InMode from a “d+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on InMode from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on InMode from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on InMode from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.00.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

