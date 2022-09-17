Anderson Hoagland & Co. Purchases 214 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its position in shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,467 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 214 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $1,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in D.R. Horton by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,902,967 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,675,130,000 after buying an additional 406,429 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 176.2% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,819,619 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,327,740,000 after purchasing an additional 11,369,033 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,458,390 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,676,462,000 after purchasing an additional 477,354 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,480,995 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $701,101,000 after purchasing an additional 298,927 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,013,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $448,286,000 after purchasing an additional 142,659 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.63% of the company’s stock.

DHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $86.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $97.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.14.

D.R. Horton stock opened at $71.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $74.40 and its 200 day moving average is $73.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.60. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a one year low of $59.25 and a one year high of $110.45.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.91 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.06 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

In other D.R. Horton news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $388,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,025.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.07, for a total value of $308,280.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,067 shares in the company, valued at $82,233.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.

