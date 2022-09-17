Anderson Hoagland & Co. Reduces Stake in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. lowered its holdings in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 114,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,133 shares during the period. Anderson Hoagland & Co. owned approximately 0.08% of BellRing Brands worth $2,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of BellRing Brands by 214.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 16,476 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 239.0% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 34,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 24,406 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,895,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in BellRing Brands by 118.9% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,360,000. Institutional investors own 81.45% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of BellRing Brands in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.00.

NYSE BRBR opened at $23.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.81. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.36 and a 1-year high of $32.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.47.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.67 million. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

