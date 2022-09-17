Anderson Hoagland & Co. Sells 756 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. reduced its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756 shares during the quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Centene were worth $3,285,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Centene by 145.5% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Centene during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Centene during the first quarter valued at $39,000. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Centene

In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard A. Gephardt sold 10,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.03, for a total value of $858,786.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,040 shares in the company, valued at $2,272,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,200 shares of company stock valued at $2,458,274 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE:CNC opened at $84.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.49. Centene Co. has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $98.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.52.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 12.92% and a net margin of 1.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

Centene announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, June 17th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Centene in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.89.

Centene Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

See Also

