Anderson Hoagland & Co. Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Anderson Hoagland & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,332 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF comprises about 1.4% of Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Anderson Hoagland & Co.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. L.M. Kohn & Company purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $631,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $299,000. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 11,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 3,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 6,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHP stock opened at $54.16 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1-year low of $54.14 and a 1-year high of $64.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.10 and a 200 day moving average of $57.86.

