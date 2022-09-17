Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.
Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance
Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$50.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$51.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.97.
Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.
About Andlauer Healthcare Group
Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.
