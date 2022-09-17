Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.07

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share on Monday, October 17th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Andlauer Healthcare Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Price Performance

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$50.37 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$51.18 and its 200 day moving average is C$48.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.38, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.55. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.15. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a fifty-two week low of C$37.57 and a fifty-two week high of C$55.97.

Get Andlauer Healthcare Group alerts:

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$169.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$142.55 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Andlauer Healthcare Group will post 1.9400001 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Andlauer Healthcare Group

Several equities research analysts have commented on AND shares. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$54.50 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$57.83.

(Get Rating)

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

Further Reading

