Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Anglo American plc (OTCMKTS:AAUKF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $2,232.33.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Anglo American to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Anglo American to a “hold” rating and set a $3,500.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th.

Anglo American Stock Performance

Anglo American stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. Anglo American has a 1 year low of $29.65 and a 1 year high of $55.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $33.67 and a 200-day moving average of $41.90.

Anglo American Company Profile

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron ore; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

