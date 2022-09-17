Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.41

Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.41 and traded as high as $23.63. Anika Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 57,370 shares changing hands.

Anika Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANIK. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Anika Therapeutics by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,032 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after buying an additional 12,356 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 23,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 8,586 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,466,763 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $52,554,000 after purchasing an additional 11,170 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Anika Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Anika Therapeutics by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 7,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.