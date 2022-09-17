Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.41

Shares of Anika Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $23.41 and traded as high as $23.63. Anika Therapeutics shares last traded at $22.83, with a volume of 57,370 shares changing hands.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.93 and a 200-day moving average of $23.35.
Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.06. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 7.26%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Research analysts predict that Anika Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Anika Therapeutics Company Profile
Anika Therapeutics, Inc, a joint preservation company, creates and delivers advancements in early intervention orthopedic care in the areas of osteoarthritis (OA) pain management, regenerative solutions, soft tissue repair, and bone preserving joint technologies in the United States, Europe, and internationally.
