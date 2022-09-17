AnimalGo Trading Down 10.8% Over Last Week (GOM2)

AnimalGo (GOM2) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 17th. One AnimalGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0098 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, AnimalGo has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. AnimalGo has a market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $565,102.00 worth of AnimalGo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About AnimalGo

AnimalGo (CRYPTO:GOM2) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 30th, 2019. AnimalGo’s total supply is 966,864,393 coins. The official website for AnimalGo is animalgo.io. AnimalGo’s official message board is animalgo.net.

Buying and Selling AnimalGo

According to CryptoCompare, “AnimalGo is a blockchain-based AI-compensated pet application. Through the mobile app, participants can communicate with people and establish relationships with companions and companion animals. Users communicate through images and posts about companion animals and receive various rewards depending on their contribution to the community. Telegram | KakaoTalk | Naver | YouTube “

