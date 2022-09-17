APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA) Shares Purchased by NuWave Investment Management LLC

NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 371.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,938 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,044 shares during the quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC’s holdings in APA were worth $312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in APA by 117.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new position in APA in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in APA by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the period. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in APA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in APA by 94.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.36% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on APA. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on APA from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on APA from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

APA Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of APA stock opened at $40.46 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.55, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.81. APA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $51.95.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. APA had a return on equity of 622.55% and a net margin of 32.57%. Research analysts expect that APA Co. will post 9.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APA announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

APA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. This is a positive change from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.62%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Further Reading

