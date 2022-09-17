Apella Capital LLC Has $202,000 Holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 9,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $438,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 500.0% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Genesee Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Semiconductor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $719,000.

iShares Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $354.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $386.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $405.08. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1 year low of $326.70 and a 1 year high of $559.02.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

