Apella Capital LLC Has $271,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,602 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 19,945.9% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,455,720 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,835,000 after acquiring an additional 3,438,481 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 145.6% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,161,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $443,691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,500 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 138.8% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,799,660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $369,417,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,055 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $209,904,000. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 9,592.0% during the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 769,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $171,142,000 after acquiring an additional 761,413 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of IWM opened at $178.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $187.38. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $162.78 and a 12 month high of $244.46.

About iShares Russell 2000 ETF

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

