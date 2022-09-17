Apella Capital LLC Makes New Investment in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Apella Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Five Oceans Advisors purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $223,000.

Get Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:DFAU opened at $27.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.80. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $33.36.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.