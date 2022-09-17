Apella Capital LLC Reduces Stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Apella Capital LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,858 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPEM. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,658.1% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,883,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 2,778,888 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 88.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,714,000 after buying an additional 1,735,765 shares during the last quarter. PFS Investments Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 19,584.6% during the 1st quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 1,387,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,623,000 after buying an additional 1,380,712 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,371,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,633,000 after buying an additional 997,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 7,299,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,057,000 after buying an additional 865,871 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $33.23 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.76. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.01 and a one year high of $44.60.

