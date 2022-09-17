AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target Cut to $45.00 by Analysts at Oppenheimer

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Oppenheimer from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on APP. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of AppLovin in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.60.

Get AppLovin alerts:

AppLovin Stock Down 5.1 %

NYSE:APP opened at $23.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -79.82, a PEG ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 2.34. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

AppLovin ( NYSE:APP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $776.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $827.75 million. AppLovin had a negative net margin of 3.61% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AppLovin will post 0.23 EPS for the current year.

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,781,081 shares in the company, valued at $367,095,808.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AppLovin news, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.59, for a total transaction of $598,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 2,644,535 shares in the company, valued at $70,318,185.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 106,762 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.05, for a total transaction of $3,635,246.10. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,781,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,095,808.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AppLovin

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vulcan Value Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $914,943,000. NetEase Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $120,999,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 1,194.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,040,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,805,820 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of AppLovin by 499.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,627,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,601,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,208,000. 37.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AppLovin Company Profile

(Get Rating)

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.