Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCKW) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCKW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCKW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 1,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,368. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.

Get Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I alerts:

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in the biopharmaceutical sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Uniondale, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.