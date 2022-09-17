Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCKW) Short Interest Up 50.0% in August

Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (NASDAQ:ARCKW – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days.
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ARCKW traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.06. 1,990 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,368. Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.60.
Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I (ARCKW)
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Rapha Capital Bioholdings Corp. I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.