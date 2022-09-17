Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR) Major Shareholder Sells $315,000.00 in Stock

Archer Aviation Inc. (NYSE:ACHR – Get Rating) major shareholder Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.15, for a total transaction of $315,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Brett Adcock also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Archer Aviation alerts:

On Friday, September 9th, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Brett Adcock sold 100,000 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.39, for a total transaction of $439,000.00.

On Thursday, July 28th, Brett Adcock sold 47,090 shares of Archer Aviation stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.92, for a total transaction of $184,592.80.

Archer Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of Archer Aviation stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.01. The stock had a trading volume of 4,570,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,210,627. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.86. Archer Aviation Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.61 and a 12-month high of $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 15.31 and a current ratio of 15.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Archer Aviation

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $5.50 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Archer Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Archer Aviation to $12.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ACHR. Greycroft LP acquired a new position in Archer Aviation during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,853,000. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Archer Aviation in the fourth quarter valued at $555,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Archer Aviation by 29.2% in the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 161,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Archer Aviation by 52.2% in the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 23,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Archer Aviation in the first quarter valued at $515,000. 58.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer Aviation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Archer Aviation Inc, an urban air mobility company, engages in designs, develops, manufactures, and operates electric vertical takeoff and landing aircrafts to carry passengers. The company was formerly known as Atlas Crest Investment Corp. and changed its name to Archer Aviation Inc Archer Aviation Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.