Ardevora Asset Management LLP Buys New Shares in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 512,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $54,295,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Hess at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in Hess by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hess by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hess by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,066 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Hess by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $851,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on HES shares. Citigroup cut shares of Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Hess from $158.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

Hess Price Performance

NYSE:HES traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $121.64. 4,050,824 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,563,099. Hess Co. has a 12 month low of $66.20 and a 12 month high of $131.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $111.79 and a 200 day moving average of $110.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.83 and a beta of 1.56.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 20.25%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hess Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.85%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total transaction of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

About Hess

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

