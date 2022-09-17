Ardevora Asset Management LLP Cuts Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP decreased its stake in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 504,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 31,000 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands makes up 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $57,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,554,583 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,409,651,000 after purchasing an additional 5,430,918 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 4th quarter valued at about $285,977,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,597,000. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,066,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $481,372,000 after acquiring an additional 558,053 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,863.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $146.00 price objective on Yum! Brands in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.93.

Yum! Brands stock traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $115.72. 2,093,987 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,539,673. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.37 and a twelve month high of $139.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.93. The firm has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a PE ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 22.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 45.69%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

