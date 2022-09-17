Ardevora Asset Management LLP Grows Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 901,929 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,428 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.16% of Microchip Technology worth $52,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Pension Service increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 965,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $72,538,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 229,212 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,223,000 after purchasing an additional 84,148 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Microchip Technology by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Microchip Technology by 88.0% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 18,272 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,591,000 after buying an additional 8,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new position in Microchip Technology during the first quarter worth $459,000. 89.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology stock traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $65.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,229,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,671,708. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a twelve month low of $54.33 and a twelve month high of $90.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.21.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.10. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 21.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. Analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 5.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.301 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In other Microchip Technology news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total transaction of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,379 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $162,271.59. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,333 shares in the company, valued at $2,410,063.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.21, for a total value of $68,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 37,682 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,289.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MCHP shares. Cowen raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Microchip Technology from $76.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.73.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

