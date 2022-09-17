Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $54.18 Million Stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,864,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 59,000 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.09% of CSX worth $54,177,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $771,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in CSX by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,018,634 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,148,000 after purchasing an additional 76,499 shares during the period. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in CSX in the 1st quarter valued at $223,000. KBC Group NV grew its position in CSX by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 183,451 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after purchasing an additional 23,127 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in CSX by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,858,620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,722,000 after purchasing an additional 43,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSX traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $29.49. 48,494,386 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,130,451. The company has a market cap of $63.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. CSX Co. has a 12-month low of $27.59 and a 12-month high of $38.63.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.47%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CSX. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CSX to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on CSX from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on CSX from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut CSX from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.33.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

