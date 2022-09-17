Ardevora Asset Management LLP Has $56.02 Million Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP increased its position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,764 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International accounts for approximately 0.9% of Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned about 0.21% of Mettler-Toledo International worth $56,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at about $318,096,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,127,758 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,921,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,381 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 41,529.7% during the 4th quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 88,255 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $384,000 after purchasing an additional 88,043 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 591,960 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $812,874,000 after purchasing an additional 64,931 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 160.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 54,155 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $74,365,000 after purchasing an additional 33,342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTD. UBS Group began coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,237.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,140.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,406.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,500.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,338.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,314.05, for a total value of $491,454.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,421.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,351.03, for a total transaction of $2,026,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $591,751.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 20,440 shares of company stock valued at $27,465,861 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:MTD traded down $45.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,198.50. The company had a trading volume of 178,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 79,790. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 250.82. The firm has a market cap of $26.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.77, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,270.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,277.59. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a one year low of $1,082.78 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.78 by $0.61. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 799.34%. The business had revenue of $978.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 38.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Get Rating)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

