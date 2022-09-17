Ardevora Asset Management LLP Makes New $53.39 Million Investment in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 483,392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,386,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of EOG. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources during the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 3,788 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 14,576 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,330,461 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $295,846,000 after acquiring an additional 209,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,066,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $94,737,000 after acquiring an additional 312,400 shares during the last quarter. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:EOG traded down $1.11 on Friday, hitting $121.45. 5,704,392 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,965,984. The stock has a market cap of $71.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.59. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.41 and a fifty-two week high of $147.99.

EOG Resources Increases Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.25 by ($1.51). The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.58 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 25.71%. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous special dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EOG. Barclays cut their price target on EOG Resources from $165.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. MKM Partners boosted their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded EOG Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $152.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on EOG Resources from $182.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.58.

EOG Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

