Ardevora Asset Management LLP Makes New Investment in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 462,838 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $52,754,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned 0.11% of VMware as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of VMware by 20.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,223 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $3,783,000 after buying an additional 5,686 shares during the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 11.5% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of VMware by 148.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,371,746 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $158,959,000 after buying an additional 819,811 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of VMware by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 199,624 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,132,000 after buying an additional 13,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of VMware in the fourth quarter valued at about $950,000. 47.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of VMware to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of VMware from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of VMware from $135.00 to $142.50 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of VMware from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered shares of VMware from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $142.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $139.91.

Shares of VMW traded down $1.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $112.44. 5,543,194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 900,492. The company has a market cap of $47.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.67. VMware, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.53 and a fifty-two week high of $167.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.86, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $116.42 and its 200-day moving average is $114.96.

VMware (NYSE:VMW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.30 billion. VMware had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 80.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VMware, Inc. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VMware, Inc provides software solutions in the areas of modern applications, cloud management and infrastructure, networking, security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. It offers VMware multi-cloud solutions, including VMware vSphere, a data center infrastructure that provides the fundamental compute layer; vSAN and VxRail, which offers holistic data storage and protection options to applications running on vSphere; and vRealize Cloud Management solutions that manages hybrid and multi-cloud environments running in virtual machines and containers, as well as VMware Cloud Foundation, a cloud platform that combines its vSphere, vSAN, and NSX with vRealize Cloud Management into an integrated stack and delivers enterprise-ready cloud infrastructure for private and public clouds.

