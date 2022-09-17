Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 4,500 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 857,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $55,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth $466,657,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Amphenol by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,989,050 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,485,863,000 after acquiring an additional 864,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol in the first quarter worth $52,751,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Amphenol news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total transaction of $1,538,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,977,101. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amphenol Trading Down 0.2 %

APH stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.73. The company had a trading volume of 3,508,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,421,573. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.45. The company has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50 day moving average of $74.02 and a 200 day moving average of $71.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.65.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.00% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APH. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Amphenol from $87.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.90.

About Amphenol

(Get Rating)

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

