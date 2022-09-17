Ardevora Asset Management LLP Purchases 7,600 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,532 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. Ardevora Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $51,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 468.8% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Norfolk Southern by 2,300.0% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 120 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. 73.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on NSC shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $340.00 to $274.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $350.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $283.10.

NSC stock traded down $4.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.98. The company had a trading volume of 2,843,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,230. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $217.00 and a 1 year high of $299.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $245.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $249.66.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 22.42% and a net margin of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.28 EPS. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.49%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

