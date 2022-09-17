Ardevora Asset Management LLP Sells 29,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Ardevora Asset Management LLP lessened its holdings in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 341,793 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 29,000 shares during the quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP owned approximately 0.07% of Analog Devices worth $49,933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 182 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 2,222.2% during the 1st quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 209 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 516.7% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Analog Devices news, SVP Vivek Jain sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.63, for a total transaction of $2,318,820.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,026,225.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tunc Doluca sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $368,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 85,357 shares in the company, valued at $13,657,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,700 shares of company stock valued at $8,827,200. 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analog Devices Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of Analog Devices stock traded up $1.44 on Friday, hitting $149.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,592,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,950. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $161.92 and a 200 day moving average of $158.68. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.50 and a twelve month high of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.25, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.16.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 17.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on ADI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $192.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $203.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.61.

About Analog Devices

(Get Rating)

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

