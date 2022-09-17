Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQGet Rating) traded up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.76. 9,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 519,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 293,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

