Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) traded up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.76. 9,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 519,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.

Arqit Quantum Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arqit Quantum

Arqit Quantum Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 1,086,718.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 293,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,852,000 after buying an additional 293,414 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arqit Quantum by 20.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 100,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after buying an additional 17,025 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arqit Quantum by 25.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after buying an additional 17,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Arqit Quantum by 86.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 85,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 39,716 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.

