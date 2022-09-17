Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading 8.6% Higher

Shares of Arqit Quantum Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQQ – Get Rating) traded up 8.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $8.92 and last traded at $8.76. 9,633 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 519,639 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.07.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Arqit Quantum in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.02 and a 200-day moving average of $8.65.
Arqit Quantum Inc provides cybersecurity services through satellite and terrestrial platforms in the United Kingdom. It offers QuantumCloud that enables any device to download a lightweight software agent, which can create encryption keys in partnership with any other device. The company is based in London, the United Kingdom.
