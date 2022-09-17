Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Issues Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -$0.33–$0.32 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of -$0.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $138.50 million-$139.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $137.64 million. Asana also updated its FY 2023 guidance to EPS.

Asana Stock Performance

Shares of ASAN opened at $24.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.25. Asana has a one year low of $16.19 and a one year high of $145.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The company had revenue of $134.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.36) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insider Activity at Asana

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASAN shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Asana from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Asana from $22.00 to $23.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Asana from $40.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $34.23.

In related news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.16 per share, for a total transaction of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana in the first quarter valued at $441,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Asana by 28.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 88,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,689,000 after acquiring an additional 19,777 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Asana by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 13,757 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Asana by 170.0% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 9,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Asana by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 76,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,066,000 after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

