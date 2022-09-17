Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,600 shares, a decline of 41.1% from the August 15th total of 16,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 17,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ASHTY. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,825 ($58.30) to GBX 5,150 ($62.23) in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. OTR Global downgraded Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on Ashtead Group from GBX 5,940 ($71.77) to GBX 5,650 ($68.27) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ashtead Group from GBX 4,655 ($56.25) to GBX 4,830 ($58.36) in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,311.00.

OTCMKTS ASHTY opened at $197.00 on Friday. Ashtead Group has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $349.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $21.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $215.46.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $2.65 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from Ashtead Group’s previous dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th.

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It provides pumps, power generation, heating, cooling, scaffolding, traffic management, temporary flooring, trench shoring, and lifting services.

