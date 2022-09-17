Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Astra Space Price Performance

NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.27. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $13.58.

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Astra Space will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Astra Space

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astra Space

In other news, CEO Chris Kemp bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 857,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,071,352.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, major shareholder A/Npc Holdings Llc sold 867,040 shares of Astra Space stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.46, for a total transaction of $1,265,878.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,288,053 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,540,557.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Chris Kemp acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.25 per share, with a total value of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 857,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,071,352.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 36.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Astra Space in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Astra Space

(Get Rating)

Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.

