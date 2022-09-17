Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) Price Target Cut to $2.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $6.00 to $2.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Astra Space Price Performance
NASDAQ:ASTR opened at $0.75 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.27. Astra Space has a 12 month low of $0.72 and a 12 month high of $13.58.
Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.11). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.46) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Astra Space will post -0.85 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Astra Space
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Astra Space
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Astra Space in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Astra Space in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Astra Space during the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. 36.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Astra Space
Astra Space, Inc designs, tests, manufactures, launches, and operates space products and services. The company also designs, tests, manufactures, and operates propulsion modules to enable satellites to orbit in space. Its customers primarily include satellite operators, satellite manufacturers, government agencies, and defense prime contractors.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Astra Space (ASTR)
- 3 Banks Worth Considering For Q4
- Stock Market: 3 Islands Of Strength In A Sea Of Red
- Is There a Cure for What is Ailing Teladoc Stock?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/12 – 9/16
- No One Told These 3 Stocks It’s a Down Week
Receive News & Ratings for Astra Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astra Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.