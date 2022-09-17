Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET) Short Interest Update

Athlon Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:SWET – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the August 15th total of 3,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 86,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Athlon Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SWET remained flat at $9.87 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 85,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,972. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.83. Athlon Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.67 and a fifty-two week high of $9.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Capital Management HK Ltd purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $147,000. GAM Holding AG purchased a new position in Athlon Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $328,000. Centiva Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 3.4% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 97,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $960,000 after buying an additional 3,208 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Athlon Acquisition by 11.0% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 110,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 10,907 shares during the period. 73.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athlon Acquisition Company Profile

Athlon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

