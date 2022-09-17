ATN International, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.17 (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.17 per share by the technology company on Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

ATN International has a dividend payout ratio of 144.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect ATN International to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 453.3%.

Get ATN International alerts:

ATN International Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ATNI opened at $42.11 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.02. ATN International has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $50.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ATN International ( NASDAQ:ATNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.09). ATN International had a negative return on equity of 0.31% and a negative net margin of 4.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ATN International will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of ATN International from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Institutional Trading of ATN International

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of ATN International by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,673 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ATN International in the 1st quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ATN International by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 6,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

About ATN International

(Get Rating)

ATN International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services. It operates in three segments: International Telecom, US Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The International Telecom segment provides fixed data and voice; fixed, carrier, managed, and mobility services to customers in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, Guyana, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as video services in Bermuda, the Cayman Islands, and the US Virgin Islands.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ATN International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATN International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.