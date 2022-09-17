AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Purchased by Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd

Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 178,375 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,712 shares during the quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bailard Inc. increased its stake in AT&T by 19.1% during the first quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,994 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 55.2% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 51,579 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 18,347 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 464,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,435,000 after buying an additional 37,205 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.7% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 67,128 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 1.6% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 108,402 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 1,682 shares during the period. 52.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AT&T alerts:

AT&T Stock Performance

T opened at $16.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $119.29 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.24. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.55 and a fifty-two week high of $21.53.

AT&T Cuts Dividend

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.41%. AT&T’s revenue was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 40.81%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen decreased their target price on AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on AT&T to $21.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial reduced their price target on AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on AT&T from $24.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.78.

About AT&T

(Get Rating)

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.