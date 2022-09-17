Aurania Resources (CVE:ARU) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.53

Aurania Resources Ltd. (CVE:ARU – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.53 and last traded at C$0.54, with a volume of 11820 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.55.

Aurania Resources Trading Down 10.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.66. The company has a market cap of C$28.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.92, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a current ratio of 3.54.

About Aurania Resources

Aurania Resources Ltd., a junior exploration mining company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Peru. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, and other precious metal deposits. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Lost Cities – Cutucu project comprises 42 mineral exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 207,764 hectares located in southeastern Ecuador.

