Aurox (URUS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $270,458.00

Aurox (URUS) traded up 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Aurox coin can now be purchased for approximately $17.31 or 0.00087115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Aurox has traded 11.5% lower against the US dollar. Aurox has a total market cap of $9.04 million and approximately $270,458.00 worth of Aurox was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005030 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,871.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00004882 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00057822 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00012633 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005490 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005032 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00065011 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.47 or 0.00077863 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Aurox Coin Profile

Aurox (CRYPTO:URUS) is a coin. Its launch date was February 28th, 2021. Aurox’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 521,929 coins. Aurox’s official Twitter account is @getaurox.

Aurox Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Urus Token will power a decentralized lending and borrowing platform integrated with a trading platform with 4X margin lending capabilities. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aurox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aurox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aurox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

