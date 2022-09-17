Austin Asset Management Co Inc Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc decreased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 67,521 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,694 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 2.2% of Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $6,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veracity Capital LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 13,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $90.29. 6,807,762 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,537,742. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $95.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $86.63 and a 12 month high of $116.71.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

