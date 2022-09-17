Austin Asset Management Co Inc Sells 111 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc lowered its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 60,368 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,020,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.4% in the second quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 6,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the second quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 29,712 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,424,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 42.4% in the second quarter. ACT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,679 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.5% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now owns 102,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total transaction of $4,357,494.57. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 4.5 %

Shares of UPS traded down $8.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $176.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,561,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,419,668. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.34 and a 1 year high of $233.72. The firm has a market cap of $153.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $194.11 and its 200 day moving average is $191.50.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.92% and a return on equity of 76.43%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 48.84%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the subject of several research reports. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 price objective (down from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $239.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of United Parcel Service from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.82.

United Parcel Service Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

