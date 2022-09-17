Austin Asset Management Co Inc Sells 3,710 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Austin Asset Management Co Inc cut its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,975 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,710 shares during the quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 60,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,835,000 after buying an additional 39,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $333,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 35,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $241,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHX stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.93. 3,218,516 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,969,624. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

