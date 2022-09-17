AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of AutoCanada Inc. (OTCMKTS:AOCIF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.10.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of AutoCanada from C$46.00 to C$46.50 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS AOCIF opened at $21.39 on Friday. AutoCanada has a 12 month low of $17.79 and a 12 month high of $38.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

