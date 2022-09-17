Autonio Trading Down 7.3% Over Last Week (NIOX)

Autonio (NIOX) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Autonio coin can now be purchased for about $0.0038 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Autonio has a market cap of $354,776.72 and approximately $44,377.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 91.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $646.45 or 0.03221858 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00102613 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004984 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.58 or 0.00825256 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Autonio Profile
Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Autonio is auton.io. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio.
Buying and Selling Autonio
Receive News & Updates for Autonio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Autonio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.