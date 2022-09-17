Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 151,200 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the August 15th total of 79,000 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 325,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of Avenue Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 124,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Avenue Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Avenue Therapeutics alerts:

Avenue Therapeutics Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of ATXI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.26. 1,215,542 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,864,125. Avenue Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.27 and its 200-day moving average is $0.36.

Avenue Therapeutics Company Profile

Avenue Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ATXI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

(Get Rating)

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avenue Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avenue Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.