AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

AxoGen Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ AXGN opened at $11.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.71 and a current ratio of 4.52. The company has a market capitalization of $481.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.98. AxoGen has a one year low of $6.87 and a one year high of $16.77.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 24.68% and a negative return on equity of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AxoGen will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gregory Gene Freitag sold 24,000 shares of AxoGen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $255,360.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 387,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,123,159.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 45,932 shares of company stock valued at $476,841. Company insiders own 7.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AXGN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of AxoGen by 77.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in AxoGen by 76.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,230 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 18,269 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in AxoGen by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,707 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,455,000 after purchasing an additional 534,086 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AxoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $182,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in AxoGen by 108.1% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,123 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and markets surgical solutions for physical damage or transection to peripheral nerves. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

