Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 22.1% in August

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.
Aytu BioPharma Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,404. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aytu BioPharma
About Aytu BioPharma
Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.
Further Reading
