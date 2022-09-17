Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTU) Short Interest Down 22.1% in August

Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTUGet Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 22.1% from the August 15th total of 1,490,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,170,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Aytu BioPharma from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:AYTU traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,404. Aytu BioPharma has a 52 week low of $0.21 and a 52 week high of $3.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aytu BioPharma stock. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Aytu BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:AYTUGet Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 40,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Aytu BioPharma as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.05% of the company’s stock.

Aytu Biopharma, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapeutics and consumer healthcare products the United States and internationally. The company offers Adzenys XR-ODT for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in patients from 6 years and older; Cotempla XR-ODT for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 to 17 years old; and Adzenys ER, an oral suspension for the treatment of ADHD in patients from 6 years and older.

